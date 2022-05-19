Rajnath Singh undertakes sortie on Indian Navy's P8I aircraft

New Delhi, May 19, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Mumbai, undertook a sortie on one of Indian Navy's P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft on Wednesday.

During the mission, long range surveillance, electronic warfare, imagery intelligence, ASW missions and search & rescue capabilities employing the state-of-the-art mission suite and sensors were demonstrated.

The induction of P8I aircraft, commencing 2013, has significantly enhanced Indian Navy's persistent surveillance operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), an official press release said.

The flight crew for this sortie comprised two pilots and seven Naval Air Operations Officers, including three women officers, the release added.

NNN