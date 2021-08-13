Rajnath Singh to virtually launch major events to mark the 75th Independence Day

New Delhi, August 13, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally launch various major events virtually from New Delhi on Friday to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will unfurl the National Flag at 75 important passes and places in the country, displaying their resolve in developing border infrastructure. To mark the occasion, 75 teams of BRO will depart on August 13 to these remote passes. The most prominent among them is Umlingla Pass, which is the highest motorable road in the world at 19,300 feet in Eastern Ladakh.

The tri-colour will also be unfurled at prominent infrastructure landmarks like Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and Dhola Sadiya Bridge in the Northeast, as also in friendly foreign countries.

The Indian Coast Guard will be unfurling the National Flag at 100 islands pan-India on August 15 as part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". The proceedings will start on Friday.

Indian Navy personnel and their families will participate in the freedom run at Naval Officers Mess "Varuna" in New Delhi. The Defence Minister will virtually flag off the freedom run, which is part of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 being launched across the country on Friday.

To instil a sense of pride and confidence among citizens that the Indian Army is committed to protecting the country in all types of terrain and climate, the teams of the Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark this momentous occasion.

The passes include Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh will flag off the event on Friday.

To pay homage to the freedom fighters and the bravehearts of the country for their invaluable role in India’s Independence, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will conduct a pan-India event, "Swatantra Senaniyon ko Naman". The NCC cadets will carry out cleaning and maintenance of 825 statues adopted by 825 NCC Battalions.

A "Gallantrypedia of Awardees" portal will be launched to honour the gallantry award winners and motivate people, especially the youth, to interact with them. People will be able to share information about the awardees which would help in making the portal more engaging, dynamic and informative. The portal is a one-stop platform to holistically showcase and celebrate the bravery of the gallantry award winners.

To commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 war, a book, "Deeds of Gallantry", will be launched by the Defence Minister. The book details 20 selected battles and highlights the gallantry of Indian soldiers.

To showcase and expand the defence export capabilities, various products/facilities will be launched by the Minister. "Off the Shelf" Export Ready Defence Products Portfolio will be launched beginning with Fast Interceptor Boat by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). Other launches include a Transducer Manufacturing & Production facility developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to cater to the production of a wide range of transducers and underwater equipment. They also include an oxygen concentrator developed by BEL that works by filtering and concentrating oxygen molecules from the ambient air to provide patients with 90-95% pure oxygen.

In another initiative aimed at addressing the issues of veterans, Jan Sampark Abhiyan will be launched wherein a a representative each of the respective Zila Sainik Board along with a representative of Indian Ex-Servicemen's League, a recognised ESM association, will interact simultaneously with the ESM fraternity in 75 districts across the country. The objective is to address the issues of the veterans in a time-bound manner.

Underlining the importance of conservation of the precious resource of water, Rajnath Singh will flag off activities for rejuvenation of 75 water bodies across 62 Cantonments by inaugurating the work on the Patel Park Lake in Ambala Cantonment. Rejuvenation of traditional and other water bodies/tanks is one of the intervention areas of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, a time-bound, mission-mode water conservation campaign.

A team of scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be moving to border area villages to celebrate Independence Day.

