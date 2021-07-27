Rajnath Singh to attend SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Tajikistan

New Delhi, July 27, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will leave here today for Dushanbe, Tajikistan where he will attend the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member-states.

The meeting will focus on defence cooperation among SCO member states and a communique is expected to be issued after the deliberations, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said here.

Rajnath Singh’s address at the meeting is slated for tomorrow, it said.

During his visit to Dushanbe, the Minister is also expected to meet his Tajik counterpart Col Gen Sherali Mirzo to discuss bilateral issues and other issues of mutual interest, the release said.

Tajikistan is chairing the SCO this year and hosting a series of Ministerial and official-level meetings.

