Rajnath releases third positive indigenisation list of 101 defence equipment and platforms

New Delhi, April 7, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the third positive indigenisation list of 101 defence items, comprising major equipment and platforms, in New Delhi today to speed up the process of achieving self-reliance in this vital sector.

The list, notified by the Department of Military Affairs of the Ministry of Defence, lays special focus on equipment/systems, which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five years.

These weapons and platforms are planned to be indigenised progressively with effect from December 2022 to December 2027. These 101 items will, henceforth, be procured from local sources as per provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

Today’s development follows the issuing of the first list (101 items) and second list (108 items) that were promulgated on August 21, 2020, and May 31, 2021, respectively. Import substitution of ammunition, a recurring requirement has been given special emphasis.

"The spirit behind issuing these three lists comprising 310 defence equipment, slated to be manufactured locally, reflects the growing confidence of the Government in the capabilities of the domestic industry that they can supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the Armed Forces," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The move is expected to stimulate the potential of indigenous Research & Development (R&D) by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities. It will provide ample opportunities to the domestic industry for understanding the trends and future needs of the Armed Forces, the release said.

The third list comprises highly complex Systems, Sensors, Weapons and Ammunitions like Light Weight Tanks, Mounted Arty Gun Systems (155mmX 52Cal), Guided Extended Range (GER) Rocket for PINAKA MLRS, Naval Utility Helicopters (NUH), Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV), MF STAR (Radar For Ships), Medium-Range Anti-Ship Missile (Naval Variant), Advance Light Weight Torpedo (Ship Launch), High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MALE UAV), Anti-Radiation Missiles, Loitering Munitions. Their details are available on the MoD website.

Rajnath Singh described the third list as a symbol of 360-degree efforts being made by the Government to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-reliant India). He exuded confidence that this new list will prove to be crucial in the development of the domestic industry and take the research & development and manufacturing capacity of the country to a higher level.

The release said the list had been prepared after in-depth consultations with all stakeholders, such as the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Defence Production (DDP), Service Headquarters (SHQs) and the private industry. The Ministry and the Service headquarters will take all necessary steps, including handholding of the industry, to create an ecosystem that ensures self-reliance in defence manufacturing and encourages exports.

The DRDO has pitched in to strengthen local manufacturing by signing 30 Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreements with 25 industries. The Minister handed over the agreements on 21 technologies developed by 16 DRDO laboratories spread across the country.

These technologies concern Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), developed by a DRDO Young Scientist Lab (DYSL- QT, Pune), Counter Drone System, Laser Directed Energy Weapon System, Missile Warhead, High Explosive Materials, High-Grade Steel, Specialised Materials, Propellants, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Radar Warning Receivers, CBRN UGVs, Mine Barriers, Fire Fighting Suits, Boots for Anti Mine, and so on.

So far, DRDO has entered into more than 1,430 ToT agreements with Indian industries, out of which, a record number of around 450 ToT agreements have been signed during the past two years.

Congratulating DRDO and the Industry, Rajnath Singh said the handing over of 30 ToT agreements to the industry shows the increasing trust of Indian industries in DRDO-developed indigenous technologies. This will further strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem in defence systems and platforms. He expressed the hope that the private sector will make full use of the opportunities to make India a global defence manufacturing hub.

Listing out the measures taken by the Government to maximise the participation of the domestic industry, he said 68% of the capital procurement budget has been earmarked for domestic procurement to promote self-reliance and reduce import dependency. The other measures include the earmarking of 25% of the defence R&D budget for the industry, start-ups and academia and the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board.

Rajnath Singh pointed out that despite hurdles, India has always performed exceptionally well, on its own, in areas such as nuclear technology and space technology, due to the grit and determination of its scientists & researchers. With the same resolve, India will soon transform into a global manufacturing hub that caters to domestic requirements, besides being a dominant force in the international market, he added.

He called for indigenous development of defence equipment and platform technologies, stressing that imported systems, with foreign software codes, can prove to be dangerous for the security apparatus as it opens the window of vulnerability.

Emphasising the need to focus more on indigenisation, he said, “Today, the scope of defence is not limited to borders only. Anyone can now break into the security system of a country with the help of different communication methods. No matter how strong the system is, if it is linked to another country, there is a possibility of a security breach. Earlier, the defence equipment, such as tanks and helicopters, was mainly mechanical. It was not possible to control them. But, newer defence systems and platforms are electronic and software-intensive. They can be controlled or subverted from anywhere.”

Stressing on domestic production of ammunition as it ensures uninterrupted supply during wars, he appreciated the fact that full attention has been paid to the import substitution of ammunition in the first two positive indigenisation lists. When orders for defence items are given to the domestic defence industry, it employs lakhs of people working in MSMEs connected to the sector, spread across the country.

He maintained that self-reliance does not mean working in isolation from the rest of the world, but with their active participation within the country. “Even under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, we have provisions which provide suitable opportunities and environment to foreign companies to invest, collaborate, set up joint ventures and earn a profit,” he said.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy were present on the occasion.

NNN