Rajnath inaugurates HAL’s Regional Office in Kuala Lumpur to facilitate India-Malaysia defence industrial collaboration

Recognising defence exports as a key pillar of sustainable growth of the Indian defence industry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated the Regional Office of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Kuala Lumpur.

This Regional Office will facilitate close defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia. It will also serve as a hub for the HAL’s engagement with the wider South-East Asian region and act as a window for other Indian Defence PSUs.

Malaysia is home to the second largest members of the Persons of Indian Origin and has a significant presence of the NRI community. The Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora on two different occasions. The first community interaction included Ministers and senior officials of the Malaysian Government and eminent personalities from polity, culture & industry.

The reception was attended by Minister for Human Resources of Malaysia V Siva Kumar and Deputy Minister for Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives Development Saraswathy Kandasami.

During the event, Rajnath Singh appreciated the rich legacy of Indian classical art tradition in Malaysia as witnessed in the presentations of Odissi dance as well as the Carnatic and Hindustani music performances by renowned Malaysian artists.