Rajnath inaugurates Flight Control System Integration complex in Bengaluru

New Delhi, March 18, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a seven-storeyed Flight Control System (FCS) Integration facility at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art laboratory at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) complex has been constructed in a record 45 days, with in-house hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methodology.

The technology has been developed by DRDO with the help of Larsen & Toubro (L&T). Design check and technical support were provided by the teams of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and IIT Roorkee.

An official press release said the FCS facility would support Research & Development (R&D) activities for developing avionics for fighter aircraft and FCS for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft being undertaken by ADE, Bengaluru.

The Minister said the complex will also provide simulator training to the pilots of combat aircraft. He described it as one of the most important components of the complex. The simulators provide an opportunity to learn by making mistakes without the possibility of any kinds of losses, he stated.

Commending DRDO and L&T for developing hybrid technology, he expressed confidence that it will increase the productivity of the construction process; promote optimum utilisation of resources; reduce losses due to wastage and will be helpful in the speedy completion of projects. He described hybrid technology as an important milestone for the construction sector and expressed the hope that in the coming times, India will become one of the leading countries in the field of construction technology.

“Economic, political and strategic equations are changing all over the world and major world powers are in a tussle. Our defence needs have also increased and constant modernisation of the Armed Forces is the need of the hour. Keeping ourselves ready is our top priority and we are constantly working to enhance our strategic capabilities. Be it technology or products, services or facilities, their advanced and faster development is the need for the hour,” he said.

He expressed the hope that although the mandate of the DRDO is to develop futuristic technologies, its spin-off benefits would be available to the civilian sector as well.

“Our traditional construction industry is generally considered to be labour intensive, high risk and low on productivity. But, the way DRDO has constructed the FCS complex through hybrid technology, our infrastructure projects will be completed in a low-cost and time-bound manner in the times to come,” he said.

The FCS facility is a building with a plinth area of 1.3 lakh square feet. The construction has been completed in 45 days, setting a unique record of completing a permanent building of seven storeys with hybrid construction technology for the first time in the history of the construction industry in the country.

In Hybrid Construction Technology, the column and beam elements of the structural frame are built with steel plates. The column is of hollow steel tubular section. These columns are concrete-filled steel hollow cross-sections. The slabs are partially precast and all these structural members are assembled at the site. Concreting is done simultaneously to make the structure monolithically cast thus eliminating any dry joints as in the case of pre-cast construction.

In this case of concrete-filled hollow sections, the steel provides a permanent framework to the concrete core which reduces the time and effort drastically as compared to conventional construction. The building is also provided with VRF air-conditioning system along with an electrical system and fire protection as per the standard National Building Code. All structural design norms have been adhered to.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Secretary Department of Defence, R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy and other senior officers of DRDO and state government were among those present during the inauguration.

NNN