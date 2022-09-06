Rajnath holds bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar

New Delhi, September 6, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar today.

The minister inaugurated a Cyber Security Training Centre, built with assistance from India, and laid the foundation stone of the India-Mongolia Friendship School, to be constructed with Indian assistance.

Reaching Mongolia on the night of September 5 to become the first Indian Defence Minister to visit the country, the hectic engagements began for Rajnath Singh with a ceremonial guard of honour at the Ministry of Defence.

It was followed by delegation-level talks between the Minister and his Mongolian counterpart. They discussed effective NS practical initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements and deliberated on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Both reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law.

They reiterated their resolve to reinvigorate the India-Mongolia Joint Working Group (JWG), which will meet in India later this year.

Rajnath Singh called on the President of Mongolia & Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. They referred to the strong bonhomie and previous interaction in 2018 when together they laid the foundation stone for the ongoing Oil Refinery project being undertaken with assistance from India. He also met the Chairman of State Great Khural of Mongolia G Zandanshatar.

Another highlight of the day was the inauguration of the Cyber Security Training Centre, built with assistance from India at the National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar by the Defence Minister. He was briefed about the facilities at the Centre by the officials. He also interacted with the personnel of the Mongolian Armed Forces being trained at the Centre.

Rajnath Singh, along with the Minister of Education and Science of Mongolia, laid the foundation stone of the India-Mongolia Friendship School, being established with assistance from India.

India established diplomatic relations with Mongolia in 1955. Mongolia has declared India as a strategic partner and “spiritual neighbour”. In 2015, a “strategic partnership” between the two Asian democracies was declared during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence is an important element of bilateral engagements with Mongolia.

