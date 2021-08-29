Rajnath dedicates to the nation indigenously-built Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Vigraha'

Chennai, August 29, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated to the nation the indigenously-built Coast Guard Ship ‘Vigraha’ in Chennai on Saturday.

Terming it one of the important steps towards “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” (Self-reliant India), the Minister said the newly commissioned vessel was indigenous from its design conception to development.

For the first time in the history of the Indian defence sector, contracts for not one or two, but seven vessels have been signed with a private sector company. Within seven years of signing this agreement in 2015, not only the launching but also the commissioning of all these seven vessels has been completed on this day, he said.

Rajnath Singh referred to the Coast Guard’s role in extending help to neighbouring countries in line with the spirit of inclusiveness. He hailed the role of Coast Guard for providing pro-active help in saving the very large crude carrier MT New Diamond last year and the cargo ship MV X-Press Pearl. He also commended the efforts of the Coast Guard for its assistance to Mauritius during the oil spill from the 'Wakashio' motor vessel.

He also lauded the efforts of the Coast Guard towards realising the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the focus on the spirit of friendship, openness, dialogue and co-existence with the neighbours with a keen sense of duty at its core.

ICGS Vigraha will be based at Visakhapatnam and operate on India's eastern seaboard under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East). The ship is commanded by Commandant P N Anoop with a complement of 11 officers and 110 men.

The 98 meters offshore patrol vessel (OPV) has been designed and built by Larsen & Toubro Ship Building Ltd. It is fitted with advanced technology radars, navigation and communication equipment, sensor and machinery capable of operating in tropical sea conditions. The vessel is armed with a 40/60 Bofors gun and fitted with two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Gun (SRCG) with fire control system.

The ship is also equipped with Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Automated Power Management System (APMS) and High-Power External Firefighting (EFF) system. The ship is designed to carry one twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats for boarding, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol operations. The ship is also capable of carrying limited pollution response equipment to contain oil spills at sea.

The vessel displaces approximately 2200 tonnes (GRT) and is propelled by two 9100 KW diesel engines to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots with an endurance of 5000 nm at economical speed.

The ship, on joining the Coast Guard Eastern Fleet, will be deployed extensively for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter, to safeguard the maritime interests of India.

With this, the Indian Coast Guard now has 157 ships and 66 aircraft in its inventory.

The event was attended by T Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Tamil Nadu, Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane, Director General Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan, Additional Director General V S Pathania, Coast Guard Commander (Eastern seaboard), Inspector General A P Badola Commander Coast Guard Region (East) and Commandant P N Anoop, Commanding Officer, ICG Vigraha.

