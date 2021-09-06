President’s Colour presented to Naval Aviation

Panaji, September 6, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind, as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, presented the President’s Colour today to Indian Naval Aviation at INS Hansa, Goa.

To mark the momentous occasion, a ceremonial parade with a 150-men guard of honour was presented to the President.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Minister of State for Tourism, Ports Shipping & Waterways Shripad Naik, Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command and Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Naval Aviation along with other civil and military dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The President’s Colour is bestowed on a military unit, in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war. Naval Aviation has distinguished itself with notable and gallant service to the nation over the past seven decades.

The Indian Navy was the first Indian Armed Force, to receive the President’s Colour, from Dr Rajendra Prasad, the then President of India on May 27, 1951. Subsequent recipients include Southern Naval Command, Eastern Naval Command, Western Naval Command, Eastern Fleet, Western Fleet, Submarine Arm, INS Shivaji and the Indian Naval Academy.

Award of the President’s Colour to Indian Naval Aviation is in recognition of the yeoman service rendered both during peace and combat. The arm came into being with the acquisition of the first Sealand aircraft on January 13, 1951, and commissioning of INS Garuda, at Kochi on May 11, 1953.

Today, Naval Aviation boasts of nine Air Stations and three Naval Air Enclaves, along the Indian coastline and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Over the past seven decades, it has transformed into a modern, technologically advanced and highly potent force, with more than 250 aircraft comprising fighters, maritime reconnaissance aircraft, helicopters and remotely piloted aircraft (RPA).

Naval Aviation assets are capable of undertaking missions along with the entire gamut of military operations. It is a vital component of the components of the Indian Navy - Military, Diplomatic, Constabulary and Benign, an official press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President referred to the glorious contribution of INS Vikrant with its integral aircraft, playing a crucial role in the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

“Naval aircraft have also been at the forefront of numerous peacetime as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, providing relief not only to our countrymen but also to friendly foreign nations,” he added.

The President lauded the indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy in keeping with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision of the Government. He also made a mention of the significant progress made in aviation technology, facilitation of state-of-the-art indigenous weapons, sensors and data suites for naval aircraft.

He congratulated the officers and sailors on the momentous occasion. He also congratulated all veterans and serving naval aviators, for their selfless service to the nation.

