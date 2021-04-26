PM reviews efforts by Armed Forces to assist in Covid management

New Delhi, April 26, 2021

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today and briefed him about the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic that has hit the country.

Gen Rawat said that all medical personnel from the Armed Forces who had retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the past two years were being drafted to work in Covid facilities within the proximity of their present place of residence.

He said that other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines.

Modi was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ & similar HQ of Navy and Air-Force will be employed at hospitals.

The nursing personnel were being employed in large numbers to complement the doctors at the hospitals. Oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released to hospitals.

The Armed Forces were creating medical facilities in large numbers and wherever possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians, he added.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the operations being undertaken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport oxygen and other essentials to various places in India and other countries.

Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells will be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to the maximum extent possible including in remote areas, the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

