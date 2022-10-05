Rescue teams at the scene where an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed in the forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, while on a routine sortie, on October 5, 2022.
Rescue teams at the scene where an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed in the forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, while on a routine sortie, on October 5, 2022.
Defence

One pilot killed, another injured in Army chopper crash in Arunachal

IANS

Itanagar, October 5, 2022

A pilot was killed and another injured when an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh crashed on Wednesday, defence sources said.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said that, during a routine sortie, the Cheetah helicopter crashed at around 10 a.m., injuring both the pilots and they were immediately evacuated to nearest Military Hospital.

"With regret to inform that one of the pilots, who was critically injured, succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

"The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained," Lt. Col. Rawat said.

IANS

Crash
Arunachal Pradesh
Cheetah helicopter
Army Aviation
Tawang
Forward area

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in