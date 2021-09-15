Navy hands over Passenger Variant Dornier aircraft on lease to Mauritius Police

New Delhhi, September 15, 2021

Indian Navy has presented to the Mauritus Police Force a Passenger Variant Dornier (PVD) aircraft on lease.

The aircraft was handed over at a ceremony at Maritime Air Squadron of National Coast Guard, Mauritius on Monday.

Mauritius Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Alan Ganoo, the High Commissioner of India Nandini K Singla, the Commissioner of Police and various other dignitaries were present at the ceremony, an official press release said.

The High Commissioner emphasised the friendly ties and naval cooperation existing between Mauritius and India, a relation which has only flourished with time. She said MSN 4059 has been leased to MPF by the Indian Navy on a gratis basis to support the current increased load of air operations.

Next year, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be handing over a brand new PVD to Mauritius. This purchase has been facilitated by the Line of Credit under the Government of Mauritius.

Ganoo, in his address, emphasized the continued support given by India and thanked the Indian Navy for sparing a Dornier from its inventory for use by the National Coast Guard.

The interim lease PVD was handed over by the High Commissioner to the Minister.

