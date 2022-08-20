Nation can achieve absolute potential only when its borders are safe, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, August 20, 2022

The nation can achieve absolute potential only when its borders are safe, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

The Minister was speaking during a visit to the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) at Mantripukhri in Manipur. He interacted with troops of the Red Shield Division and Assam Rifles.

He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lieutenant General RP Kalita and GOC Spear Corps Lieutenant General RC Tiwari along with other senior officers of the Army and Assam Rifles.

During the visit, he was briefed about the counter-insurgency as well as border management operations on the Indo-Myanmar border to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

Addressing the personnel, Rajnath Singh appreciated the officers and soldiers for performing their duty with courage and conviction despite challenges posed by terrain and weather and for improving the security situation in Manipur. It is a matter of great pride to stand among the Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops, he said.

He lauded the contribution of the Red Shield Division ever since its raising, be it in the 1971 war, as part of IPKF in Sri Lanka or in its present role. He commended the stellar role of Assam Rifles in the last seven decades and their immense contribution to internal security, securing the India-Myanmar border and key role in bringing North East into the national mainstream. “For this reason, you are called ‘Friends of the North East People’ and ‘Sentinels of North East’,” he stated.

He exhorted the forces to keep the National Flag high through unflinching dedication.

More than 1,000 troops of the Red Shield Division and Assam Rifles took part in the interaction with the Minister.

