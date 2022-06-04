MoU signed for setting up IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 4, 2022

The Indian Air Force has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chandigarh Administration for setting up an IAF Heritage Centre in the Union Territory.

The MoU was signed here on Friday in the presence of Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

The Heritage Centre will have artefacts, simulator and interactive boards to highlight various facets of IAF. It will also showcase the vital role played by the service in various wars and assistance rendered for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

This joint project of Administration of UT Chandigarh and IAF is planned to be completed by October 2022. It is expected to attract and encourage the local youth to join the Armed Forces.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha member Kirron Kher was also present on the occasion.

NNN