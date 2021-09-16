Modi inaugurates Defence Offices Complexes, says another step in developing the capital of a new India

New Delhi, September 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in New Delhi today and said it was another step in developing the nation’s capital according to the needs and aspirations of a new India in the 75th year of independence

He also visited the Defence Office Complex at Africa Avenue and interacted with Army, Navy, Air Force and civilian Officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that, for a very long time, the defence-related work was being conducted from hutments constructed during the Second World War which were made keeping in mind horse stables and barracks needs.

“This new defence office complex will strengthen the efforts of making the working of our defence forces convenient and effective,” he added.

These modern offices will go a long way in effectively carrying out all the work related to the security of the nation. This is a big step towards the construction of a modern defence enclave in the capital, he said.

Appreciating the inclusion of attractive artefacts by Indian artists in the complexes as symbols of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India), he said, “The complexes reflect the modern form of the diversity of our culture while preserving the vitality of Delhi and the environment. When we talk about the capital, it is not just a city. The capital of any country is a symbol of the thinking, determination, strength and culture of that country. India is the mother of democracy. Therefore, the capital of India should be such, in which there are citizens, people in the centre."

He stressed the role of modern infrastructure in the government’s focus on ease of living and ease of doing business.

“The construction work of Central Vista is going on with this thought only,” he said. Enumerating the efforts of new constructions as per the aspirations of the capital, he said that many constructions like residences for the people’s representatives, efforts to preserve Baba Saheb Ambadekar’s memories, the many Bhawans and memorials for the martyrs were enhancing the glory of the capital.

The work of the Defence Office complex which was to be completed in 24 months has been completed in a record time of just 12 months and that, too, amid other challenges in the wake of the pandemic. However, hundreds of workers got employment in this project during this period.

He credited all these achievements to new thinking and approach in the government’s functioning. “When policies and intentions are clear, with strong willpower and honest efforts, everything is possible,” he added.

"These office complexes are the manifestation of changing work culture and priorities of the government. Optimal and proper use of available land with various departments of the government is one such priority. These were constructed in 13-acre land parcels, unlike earlier times when five times more land was used for similar complexes.

In the next 25 years, during ‘Azadi ka Amrit Kaal,’ productivity and efficiency of the government system will be supported by such efforts. Availability of a common Central Secretariat, connected conference hall, easy connectivity like metro etc will help a great deal in making the capital people-friendly, he added.

