Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant

Kochi, September 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant here on Friday, describing the ship as a unique reflection of India becoming self-reliant.

During the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

Addressing the gathering at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the builders of the ship, the Prime Minister said that, here on the coast of Kerala, India, every Indian is witnessing the sunrise of a new future.

"This event being held on the INS Vikrant is a tribute to the rising spirits of India on the world horizon. Today we are seeing a manifestation of the dream of the freedom fighters where they envisioned a capable and strong India," he said.

“Vikrant is huge, massive, and vast. Vikrant is distinguished, Vikrant is also special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of India in the 21st century. If the goals are distant, the journeys are long, the ocean and the challenges are endless – then India's answer is Vikrant. The incomparable Amrit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is Vikrant," he said.

Describing the need mood of the nation, Modi said no challenge was too difficult for today's India.

"Today, India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence, and has created a new confidence in the country.”

He acknowledged and praised the contribution of the Navy, engineers of Cochin Shipyard, scientists and specially the workers who worked on the project. He also noted the happy and auspicious occasion of Onam that is adding even more happiness to the occasion.

"Every part of INS Vikrant has its own merits, a strength, a development journey of its own. It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources and indigenous skills. The steel installed in its airbase is also indigenous, developed by DRDO scientists and produced by Indian companies," he said.