MoD signs contract with BDL for supply of 4,960 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles to Indian Army

New Delhi, March 19, 2021

The Acquisition Wing of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract here today with defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of 4,960 Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore.

The order will further boost the "Make in India" initiative of the Government, an official press release said.

It is a repeat order of a contract which was signed with BDL on March 8, 2016, the release said.

The Milan-2T is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with a range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France.

These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in anti-tank role for both offensive and defensive tasks.

"The induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. Induction is planned to be completed in three years," the release said.

"This project is a big opportunity for the defence industry to showcase its capability and will be a step in the direction of achieving the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) in the defence sector," the release added.

