Ministry revises limits of two family pensions payable to a child on the death of both parents

New Delhi, October 30, 2021

The Ministry of Defence has revised the limits of two family pensions payable to a child in respect of the death of both the parents.

The 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) had revised the highest pay in the Government to Rs 2,50,000 per month. Accordingly, the Department of Pension &Pensioners' Welfare (DoP&PW) has revised maximum ceiling limits of two family pensions payable to a child/children to Rs 1,25,000 per month (50% of Rs 2,50,000/- Ordinary Family Pension at the enhanced rate) and Rs 75,000 per month (30% of Rs 2,50,000 Ordinary Family Pension) with effect from January 1, 2016.

The Ministry, through an order dated October 29, 2021, has implemented the DoP&PW order mutatis mutandis in respect of Armed Forces Personnel with effect from January 2016.

