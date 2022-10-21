Military Advanced Light Helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, October 21, 2022

A military Advanced Light Helicopter crashed in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The crash occurred in Migging village, which is located 25 kms away from Tuting, the headquarters of the district.

A rescue team has been deployed to the site of the crash, which is not connected by road.

As the crash site is not accessible, more details are still awaited.

"Received very disturbing news about Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers," Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Twitter.

IANS