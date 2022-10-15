Lt Gen PS Bhagat Memorial Chair of Excellence instituted at United Service Institution of India in Delhi

New Delhi, October 15, 2022

On the 103rd birthday of the late Lt Gen P S Bhagat, ex-Colonel Commandant of the Bombay Sappers and Sikh LI Regiment, the Indian Army has dedicated a Chair of Excellence in his memory at the United Service Institution of India (USI).

The announcement of the establishment of the Chair of Excellence was made by Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, at a solemn ceremony organised at the USI of India, Delhi on Friday in the presence of former Army Chiefs Gen V P Malik (Retd) and Gen M M Naravane (Retd).

Lt Gen S N Sharma (Retd) former Engineer-in-Chief and veteran in his 100th year, Lt Gen DP Pandey, Commandant Army War College and Colonel of the Sikh LI Regiment and Mrs Asali Verma, author & daughter of Lt Gen PS Bhagat (Retd) were also present.

During the ceremony, Rs 5 lakhs honorarium to the nominated Chair of Excellence was handed over to Maj Gen B K Sharma (retd), Director, USI.

Late Lt Gen Bhagat, who served as the first General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the re-raised Northern Command, was an outstanding professional and a prolific writer.

"The Chair of Excellence is a befitting tribute to the astute leadership and professionalism of the General. The Chair will focus on Emerging Defence Technology pertaining to the Armed Forces. The inaugural Chair of Excellence is being awarded to Maj Gen S G Pitre (Retd) to author a book on the 'Legacy of Lt Gen Prem Bhagat: A visionary and Strategic Leader'," an official press release said.

As part of the establishment of the Chair of Excellence, Gen VP Malik (Retd) has consented to deliver the inaugural edition of the annual Lt Gen P S Bhagat Memorial Lecture on October 14, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief described Lt Gen Bhagat as a visionary who was passionate about strategic thoughts. Therefore, his 103rd birthday provided an opportune moment to reinforce the Services’ bond with their intellectual institutions.

The Chair will be open to the veterans of the three Services and civilians having expertise in the field of emerging defence technologies.

