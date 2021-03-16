INS Jalashwa delivers 1,000 tonnes rice at Anjouan in Comoros

New Delhi, March 16, 2021

As part of Mission Sagar-IV, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa reached Port Anjouan in Comoros on Sunday and delivered 1,000 tonnes of rice.

An official ceremony for handing over the food aid was held the next day. The ceremony was attended by Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in charge of the Diaspora and Djae Ahamada Chanfi, Minister of Maritime and Air Transport of Comoros.

The Indian side was represented by Captain Pankaj Chauhan, Commanding Officer, INS Jalashwa.

This is the second visit of an Indian Navy ship to the island country within one year. Earlier, as part of Mission Sagar-I, in May-June 2020, the Indian Navy had delivered essential medicines to the nation and had also deployed a specialist medical team to work alongside their counterparts and to render assistance for dengue fever-related emergencies.

INS Jalashwa, the largest amphibious ship of the Indian Navy, has been specially sent to Comoros due to its large carrying capacity.

The release said Comoros and India have always enjoyed close and friendly relations and have similarities of view on regional and global issues. Mission Sagar builds on the excellent relations existing between the two countries and the deployment also resonates with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with the countries of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), it said.

The operation is being progressed in close coordination with the Ministries of External Affairs and other agencies of the Government, the release added.

