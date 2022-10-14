INS Arihant carries out successful launch of Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile

New Delhi, October 14, 2022

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Arihant carried out a successful user training launch of a Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) today.

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated," it said.

The launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability, the release said.

"A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence‘ that underpins its ‘No First Use’ commitment," the release added.

