INS Aditya renders medical assistance to injured fisherman at sea off Goa

New Delhi, February 4, 2022

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Aditya rendered prompt medical assistance to a critically injured fisherman at sea, about 75 nautical miles west of Goa, on Thursday.

The ship had rushed to the scene, based on a distress call received from a fishing boat, F V Mahonnathan, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

Vipin, the fisherman, had suffered a serious injury to his right hand resulting in excessive blood loss and low blood-oxygen levels.

"INS Aditya promptly reached the spot and brought the injured fisherman onboard after providing him supplemental oxygen and first-aid in the fishing boat itself. Vipin had suffered fractures associated with crush injuries on multiple fingers of his right hand before he was evacuated. He was treated onboard to arrest bleeding and achieve hemodynamic stabilisation.

"The ship provided sufficient cooked food to the crew of the boat, and the injured fisherman, in stable condition, was transferred back to join his colleagues," the release added.

