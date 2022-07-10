Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant completes 4th phase of sea trials

New Delhi, July 10, 2022

The fourth phase of sea trials for indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant was successfully completed on Saturday.

During this phase, integrated trials of a majority of the equipment and systems on board, including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment, were undertaken, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship’s delivery is being targeted by the end of July, followed by its commissioning in August to commemorate "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (75th year of independence).

The release said the indigenous design and construction of aircraft carrier by the Indian Navy and the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is a "shining example" of the nation's quest for "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) and the "Make in India" initiative with more than 76% indigenous content.

This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2,000 CSL personnel and about 12,000 employees in ancillary industries.

The maiden sea trials of the aircraft carrier were successfully completed in August last year, followed by the second and third phases of sea trials in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively.

"During these three phases of sea trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical & electronic suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances, ship’s navigation and communication systems was undertaken," the release added.

