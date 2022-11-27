Indian Navy's survey vessel Ikshak launched in Chennai

Chennai, November 27, 2022

"Ikshak", the third of the four Survey Vessels (Large) (SVL) Project, being built by GRSE and L&T for the Indian Navy, was launched at Kattupalli, Chennai on Saturday.

She made her first contact with water of Bay of Bengal at 1040 hrs at the launch ceremony graced by the Vice-Admiral M A Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

In keeping with the Naval maritime tradition, Madhumati Hampiholi, spouse of VAdm Hampiholi, launched the ship to the chanting of invocation from Atharva Veda.

The ship has been named "Ikshak" which means "Guide". The ship has been named to signify the contribution of the survey ships towards facilitating safe passage for mariners at sea, a press release from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The contract for building four SVL ships was signed between MoD and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata on October 30, 2018 for a total cost of Rs 2,435 crore.

As per build strategy adopted by GRSE, first ship was built at GRSE, Kolkata and the construction of the remaining three ships (up to outfitting stage) has been sub-contracted to L&T Shipbuilding, Kattupalli.

The first of class ship "Sandhayak" was launched on December 5, 2021 at GRSE, Kolkata.

SVL ships will replace the existing Sandhayak Class survey ships with new generation hydrographic equipment to collect oceanographic data. The SVL ships are 110 m long, 16 m wide with deep displacement of 3,400 tons and a complement of 231 personnel.

The propulsion system of the ship consists of two main engines in twin shaft configuration and is designed with cruise speed of 14 knots and maximum speed of 18 knots.

Bow & Stern Thrusters have been catered for better manoeuvring at low speeds required during shallow water survey operations. The hull of these ships is made from indigenously developed DMR 249-A steel manufactured by Steel Authority of India Limited.

With a capability to carry four Survey Motor Boats and an integral helicopter, the primary role of the ships would be to undertake full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports and navigational channels. The ships would also be deployed for collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence as well as civil applications. In their secondary role, the ships are capable of providing limited defence, besides serving as hospital ships during emergencies.

Despite challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, L&T and GRSE have made substantial progress and aim to deliver Ikshak by October 2023, the release said.

"Launch of the third Survey Vessel reinforces our resolve for indigenous shipbuilding as part of our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’, and thrust to the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The Survey Vessels Large will have over 80% indigenous content by cost. This will also ensure that large scale defence production projects are executed by Indian manufacturing units, thereby generating employment and capability build-up within the country," the release added.

IANS