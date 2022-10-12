Indian Navy's MiG-29K crashes off Goa, pilot ejects safely

New Delhi, October 12, 2022

A MiG-29K aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed off Goa today after developing a technical malfunction while returning to base after a routine sortie over the sea.

The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation, a spokesman for the Navy said.

"Pilot reported to be in stable condition," he said, adding that a Board of Inquiry had been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

