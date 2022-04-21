Indian Navy signs MoU with Larsen & Toubro

New Delhi, April 21, 2022

The Indian Navy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for collaboration on innovative and pioneering projects related to contemporary and emerging technologies of mutual interest.

The MoU aims to engage L&T as a Knowledge Partner for induction into the Indian Navy.

The MoU was signed here yesterday by Vice-Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel (COM) on behalf of Indian Navy and Jayant Damodar Patil, Whole-Time Director (Defence & Smart Technologies) and Member of the Board, L&T.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said the MoU encompasses all aspects related to Electrical, Weapon, Engineering, Machinery and Control, and Hull of a naval warship.

NNN