Indian Navy signs contract with BEL for the supply of Naval Anti-Drone System

New Delhi, September 1, 2021

Indian Navy signed a contract with the public sector Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the supply of the first indigenous comprehensive Naval Anti Drone System (NADS) with both hard-kill and soft-kill capabilities here on Tuesday.

The contract was signed in the presence of senior Naval officers and DRDO representatives, an official press release said.

Indian Navy has provided consistent support and has led in the joint development of the anti-drone system with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL, it said.

The NADS, developed by DRDO and manufactured by BEL, is the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the Indian Armed Forces. Multiple units of BEL at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Machilipatanam along with DRDO labs such as Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), Bengaluru; Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL) and Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad and Instruments Research & Development Establishment (IRDE), Dehradun, in close collaboration with the Indian Navy, were involved in the making of this system to counter drone threats of adversaries.

The NADS can instantly detect and jam micro drones and use a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate targets. It will be an effective all-encompassing counter to the increased drone threat to strategic naval installations, the release said.

The anti-drone system was first deployed to provide security cover for the Republic Day Parade this year and later during the Prime Minister's Independence Day dddress to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The system, which offers 360-degree coverage, was also deployed in Ahmedabad for the Modi-Trump roadshow.

The NADS uses the help of Radar, Electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and Radio Frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam the micro drones. The DRDO’s RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) detects the frequency being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed. The anti-drone technology system of DRDO provides both soft-kill and hard-kill options to the Indian Armed Forces to tackle fast-emerging aerial threats. Both the static and mobile versions of NADS will be supplied to the Indian Navy within a short time from the signing of the contract, the release said.

Senior civil and military officials of the Ministry of Defence and BEL were present on the occasion. The BEL is to sign similar contracts with Army and Air Force.

