Indian Navy ships and aircraft participate in exercise La Perouse

New Delhi, April 5, 2021

Indian Navy is participating for the first time in the multi-lateral maritime exercise La Pérouse, being conducted in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region from April 5 to 7, the Defence Ministry said today.

The Indian Navy ships and aircraft will exercise at sea with the ships and aircraft of the French Navy (FN), the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and the United States Navy (USN) during the three-day exercise at sea.

Indian Navy Ships INS Satpura (with an onboard integral helicopter) and INS Kiltan along with the P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft will participate in the exercise.

The exercise La Pérouse, led by the French Navy, has participation by FN Ships Tonnerre, an amphibious assault ship and the frigate Surcouf.

The United States Navy is represented by the amphibious transport dock ship Somerset. Her Majesty’s Australian Ships (HMAS) Anzac, a frigate and tanker Sirius have been deployed by RAN while Japan Maritime Self Defence Ship (JMSDF) is represented by the destroyer Akebono.

In addition to the ships, integral helicopters embarked onboard ships will also participate in the exercise.

Exercise La Pérouse will witness complex and advanced naval operations including surface warfare, anti-air warfare and air defence exercises, weapon firing exercises, cross deck flying operations, tactical manoeuvres and seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea, the Ministry said in a press release.

The exercise will showcase high levels of synergy, coordination and inter-operability between the friendly navies. Participation by the Indian Navy in the exercise demonstrates the shared values with friendly navies ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order, it added.

