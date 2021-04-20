Indian Navy seizes narcotics worth Rs 3000 crore

New Delhi, April 20, 2021

An Indian Navy vessel on surveillance patrol in the Arabian Sea seized narcotics worth Rs 3000 crore from a fishing boat, the Ministry of Defence Ministry said on Monday.

The Naval ship Suvarna had encountered a fishing vessel moving about suspiciously. The ship’s team conducted a boarding and search operation, which led to the seizure of more than 300 kg of narcotics substances.

The boat with its crew was escorted to the nearest Indian port of Kochi in Kerala for further investigation. The approximate cost of the catch in the international market was estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore, the release said.

This was a major catch not only in terms of the quantity and cost but also from the perspective of disruption of the illegal narcotics smuggling routes, which emanate from the Makran coast and flow towards the Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan destinations, the release said.

Apart from the human costs from drug addiction, the spoils of narcotics trade feed syndicates involved in terrorism, radicalisation and criminal activities, the release added.

NNN