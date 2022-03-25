Indian Navy over the years has emerged as a combat-ready, credible, and cohesive force, says Kovind

New Delhi, March 25, 2022

The Indian Navy over the years has emerged as a combat-ready, credible and cohesive force and is the "Preferred Security Partner" in the Indian Ocean Region, President Ramnath Kovind said today.

Presenting the President’s Colours to INS Valsura at Jamnagar, Kovind said the Indian Navy was safeguarding the national interests in the maritime domain. “It is a matter of great pride that it has consistently evolved to safeguard our extensive maritime interests with resolve and tenacity,” he added.

The President noted that the Indian Navy was continuously enhancing its strength keeping in mind the long term perspective plans and towards meeting the expanding range of missions.

The Naval ships and submarines are equipped with state-of-the-art and sophisticated electronics, weapons and sensors, which are key enablers and integral to its combat-worthiness and other operations. He expressed confidence that INS Valsura would continue to equip the officers and sailors with the requisite skillset to ensure combat worthiness of complex weaponry, electronics and IT equipment-fitted ships and submarines.

Pointing out that INS Valsura was commissioned as a Torpedo Training School during World War II to enhance the capability of the Royal Indian Navy, he said that, over the past 79 years, it has transformed into a premier technical training institution. It was entrusted with the vital role of skilling the sea warriors to maintain complex weaponry and electrical equipment onboard ships and submarines.

“It is a matter of great pride to bestow the President’s Colour to INS Valsura in recognition of its exceptional service rendered to the Nation, in peace and during the war. The honour bestowed upon INS Valsura establishment today comes with added responsibilities and has enhanced the expectations from all officers, men and women of this unit," he said.

He expressed confidence that they would continue to strive for excellence and serve the nation with professionalism and dedication. “We owe a debt to our society and our nation. It is our sacred duty to repay this debt by helping the society in whatever way we can,” he said.

Kovind said he was happy to note that INS Valusra has initiated several social outreach programmes and welfare measures in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

