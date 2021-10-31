Indian Navy launches Tushil - P1135.6 frigate

New Delhi, October 31, 2021

The Indian Navy launched its seventh frigate of the P1135.6 class on October 28 at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia.

Indian Ambassador D Bala Venkatesh Varma and senior officials of the Russian Federation were present at the launch.

During the ceremony, the ship was formally named "Tushil" by the Ambassador’s wife, Datla Vidya Varma. Tushil is a Sanskrit word for shield.

Based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) between India and the Russian Federation for the construction of two ships of Project 1135.6 ships in Russia and two ships in India at the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the contract was signed between India and Russia on October 18.

The construction of these ships is based on the Indian Navy’s specific requirements to meet the entire spectrum of naval warfare in all three dimensions of Air, Surface and Sub-surface.

The ships with a potent combination of state-of-art Indian and Russian weapons and sensors are equipped to operate in littoral and blue waters, both as a single unit and as consort in a naval task force.

They feature “stealth technology” in terms of low radar and underwater noise signatures. These ships are being equipped with major Indian supplied equipment such as surface-to-surface missiles, sonar system, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and ASW system along with Russian surface-to-air missiles and gun mounts.

Ilya Samarin, Director General, Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, in his address dwelt upon the challenges faced by the shipyard in executing the complex shipbuilding project. Despite challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, production of the ships was continued by the utilisation of innovative solutions. He thanked the Indian Government for their unstinted support and reiterated the shipyard’s commitment to delivering the ships as per contractual timelines.

