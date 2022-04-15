Indian Navy carries out medical evacuation of Seychelles Coast Guard ship crew member

New Delhi, April 15, 2022

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda of the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy carried out the medical evacuation of a female crew member of Seychelles Coast Guard Ship (SCGS) Zoroaster on Thursday.

The ship was being escorted by INS Sharda and was on voyage from Kochi to Victoria, Seychelles.

At about 0930 hours on Thursday, the crew member of SCGS Zoroaster reported severe abdominal pains and was shifted to INS Sharda by boat, for further medical management and evacuation, a press release from the Ministry of Defence added.

NNN