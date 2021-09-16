Indian military contingent participates in 6th SCO Peaceful Mission 2021 at Orenburg in Russia

New Delhi, September 16, 2021

An Indian military contingent comprising an all-arms combined force of 200 personnel including 38 personnel from the Indian Air Force is participating in the Exercise Peaceful Mission-2021 at Orenburg, Russia.

The Joint Counter Terrorism Exercise is a multilateral exercise conducted biennially as part of military diplomacy between Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member-states.

The 6th edition of Exercise Peaceful Mission is being hosted by Russia in the Orenburg region of South-West Russia from September 13 to 25. It aims to foster close relations between SCO member-states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents.

The Indian contingent was inducted into the exercise area by two IL-76 aircraft. Before their departure, the contingent underwent training and preparation under the aegis of the South Western Command.

"The exercise will enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of SCO nations. Ir will also provide an opportunity for the contingents to train in Counter-Terrorism Operations in an urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills & procedures, the establishment of joint command & control structures and elimination of terrorist threats, the release added.

