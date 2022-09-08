Indian and Chinese troops begin disengagement from Gogra-Hot Springs

New Delhi, September 8, 2022

Indian and Chinese troops today began disengaging in a coordinated and planned way from the area of Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh, a joint statement from the two sides said.

This was being done according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting, it said.

"On 8th September 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement said.

NNN