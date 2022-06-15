Defence
India successfully tests short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II
New Delhi, June 15, 2022
India successfully carried out a training launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha this evening.
The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.
"The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile," the release added.
