India successfully tests short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II

New Delhi, June 15, 2022

India successfully carried out a training launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha this evening.

The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile," the release added.

NNN