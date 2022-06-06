India successfully tests intermediate range ballistic missile Agni-4

New Delhi, June 6, 2022

India carried out a successful training launch of Agni-4, an intermediate range ballistic missile this evening.

The test was conducted at about 1930 hours today from A P J Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system. The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' capability," the release added.

