India successfully launches surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5

New Delhi, October 27, 2021

India today carried out a successful launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5.

The launch took place at approximately 1950 hrs from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, an official press release said.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, the release said.

"The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’," the release added.

NNN