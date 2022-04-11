India successfully flight-tests anti-tank guided missile "Helina" at high-altitude ranges

New Delhi, April 11, 2022

India today successfully flight-tested the anti-tank guided missile "Helina", launched from an indigenously-developed helicopter, at high-altitude ranges.

The flight-test was jointly conducted by teams of scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army and Indian Air Force, as part of the user validation trials, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the missile was fired successfully engaging a simulated tank target.

The missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world, the release said.

"In continuation to validation trials conducted at Pokhran, proof of efficacy at high altitudes paves the way for its integration on Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)," it said.

The trials were witnessed by senior Army commanders and senior scientists of DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army for the maiden achievement through joint work.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams for the commendable job performed in difficult conditions.

