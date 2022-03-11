India says missile accidentally fired into Pakistan on Wednesday

New Delhi, March 11, 2022

India today said that there was an accidental firing of a missile into Pakistani territory on Wednesday.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," a statement from the Ministry of Defence said.

The statement came after Pakistan had said late last night that an Indian "high speed flying object" fell in Mian Channu located in Punjab province's Khanewal district.

"It was a supersonic flying object, most probably a missile, but it was certainly unarmed," Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), told journalists.

The Ministry of Defence statement said the Government of India had taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the statement added.

IANS adds:

The Pakistani ISPR chief had said that, on March 9, at 6.43 p.m, a high- speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by Air Defence Operations Centre of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the ISPR chief said.

"From its initial course, the object suddenly manoeuvred towards Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan's air space, ultimately falling near Mian Channu at 6.50 p.m.

"When it fell, it damaged civilian properties," he said, adding no loss of life was reported.

"PAF continuously monitored the complete flying path of the object, from its point of origin near Sirsa in India to its point of impact, near Mian Channu. It initiated requisite tactical actions.

"It is important to highlight that the flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights — both in Indian and Pakistani air space — as well as human life and property on ground.

"Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain. It, nevertheless, shows their disregard for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technological prowess and procedural efficiency," Dawn quoted the ISPR chief as saying.

He added that this could have resulted in a major aviation disaster.

"Pakistan strongly protests this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in the future," he warned.

Air Vice Marshall Tariq Zia told the media that at the time this projectile was picked up, there were two airway routes active and several commercial airlines in the area.

"If you look at the speed and height of the projectile, it was 40,000 feet high, and the airlines were between 35,000 to 42,000 feet. This could have been very detrimental to the safety of passengers."

