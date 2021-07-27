India-Russia joint military exercise Indra 2021 to be held from August 1-13

New Delhi, July 27, 2021

The 12th edition of the Indo-Russia joint military Exercise Indra 2021 will be held at Volgograd, Russia from August 1-13.

The exercise will entail the conduct of counter-terror operations under the United Nations mandate by a joint force against international terror groups, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The release said 250 personnel from both the nations will form part of the exercise.

The Indian Army contingent comprising a Mechanised Infantry Battalion underwent rigorous training at different locations in India to refine their drills for participation in the joint exercise.

"Exercise Indra-21 will further strengthen mutual confidence and interoperability between the Indian and Russian Armies and enable sharing of best practices between the contingents of both the countries. The exercise will be yet another milestone in strengthening security cooperation and will serve to reinforce the longstanding bond of friendship between India and Russia," the release added.

