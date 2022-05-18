India conducts maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile

New Delhi, May 18, 2022

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of an indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile launched from a naval helicopter from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today.

"The mission met all its objectives. It is the first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy," a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

"The missile followed the desired sea-skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. The sensors deployed across the test range and near impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events," the release said.

The missile employed many new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

The flight test was witnessed by senior officers of DRDO and the Indian Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and associated teams for the maiden developmental flight test. He said India had attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of missile systems.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of the project team for successfully proving mission objectives. He complimented the Indian Navy and Naval Flight Test Squadron for their support to the project and said that the system would strengthen offensive capability of Indian Navy.

NNN