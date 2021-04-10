India, China discuss resolution of outstanding issues related to disengagement along LAC

New Delhi, April 10, 2021

India and China have agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh so as to pave the way for the de-escalation of forces and full restoration of peace and tranquility.

At the day-long 11th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting between the two countries, held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Friday, the two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues in this regard.

"The two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols," a statement from the Ministry of Defence said here today.

"In this context it was highlighted also that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations.

"The two sides agreed that it was important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas," the statement added.

The latest round of the military talks came about two months after the last round of talks.

The Indian military delegation was led by Lieutenant General P. G. K. Menon, the Commander of 14 Corps based in Leh.

