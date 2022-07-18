India, China agree to stay in close contact, maintain dialogue to resolve issues

New Delhi, July 18, 2022

India and China today said they had agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of their remaining issues at the earliest.

In a joint press release issued after the 16th Round of India-China Corpos Commander Level Meeting, the two sides also said that, in the interim, they had agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

The talks were held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side.

"Building on the progress made at the last meeting on 11th March 2022, the two sides continued discussions for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in a constructive and forward looking manner.

"They had a frank and in-depth exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

"The two sides reaffirmed that the resolution of remaining issues would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the release added.

