India carries out training launch of SRBM Prithvi-II

New Delhi, January 10, 2023

India today successfully carried out a training launch of the Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II, from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence.

"The missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile," an official press release added.

