File photo of the Prithvi-II missile.
File photo of the Prithvi-II missile.
Defence

India carries out training launch of SRBM Prithvi-II

NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, January 10, 2023

India today successfully carried out a training launch of the Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II, from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence.

"The missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile," an official press release added.

NNN

Defence
Prithvi-II
Short-range ballistic missile
Training launch
SRBM

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in