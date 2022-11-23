India carries out training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3

New Delhi, November 23, 2022

India carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha today.

The test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said.

The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system, the release added.

