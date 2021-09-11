India, 8 other countries participating in Exercise Zapad 2021 in Russia

New Delhi, September 11, 2021

India and eight other countries are participating in Exercise Zapad 2021 that is being held at Nizhniy in Russia with the aim of training troops to undertake joint operations in the conventional battlefield scenario.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence also said that the exercise aimed at strengthening the long-standing strategic partnership between India and Russia and also enhance better understanding, cooperation with all other participating nations.

The countries participating in the exercises are Mongolia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Russia, India and Belarus.

Pakistan, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka are observers at the exercises.

The opening ceremony was held at Mulino Training Ground near Nizhniy in Novgograd region on September 9. The ceremony commenced with Guard of Honour by the Russian Army followed by a march past of participating contingents. General Nikolay Pankov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation and General of the Army addressed the participants.

As part of the exercise, lectures, drills and demonstrations related to both counter-terrorism and conventional operations will be conducted. The Armies of all participating nations will also be sharing their experiences in varied theatres as also refine their drills and procedures for joint operations.

The exercise will culminate on September 16 with a firepower demonstration by the Russian Armed Forces.

During the exercise, the contingents will also participate in various sporting and cultural events, the release added.

NNN