IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Punjab, pilot killed

New Delhi, May 21, 2021

A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Moga district of Punjab last night, killing the pilot, official sources said today.

The deceased pilot was identified by the IAF as Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary.

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," a spokesperson for the IAF said on Twitter.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.

IANS adds:

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the mishap occurred near Langeana Kalan village, some 24 km from Moga district headquarters.

The pilot was returning to the Suratgarh airbase in Rajasthan after the training sorties, officials said.

