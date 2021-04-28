IAF readies its entire heavy-lift and a substantial number of medium-lift fleets for COVID duty

New Delhi, April 28, 2021

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered its entire heavy-lift and a substantial number of medium-lift fleets to operate in a hub-and-spoke model to rapidly meet all Covid-related tasks across the country and overseas.

This was conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Air Staff, who briefed him on the IAF efforts to help in the COVID-19-related situation.

The Air Chief Marshal informed the Prime Minister that aircrew for all the fleets have been augmented to ensure round-the-clock operations.

Modi stressed the need to increase the speed, scale and safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers and other essential materials. He spoke about the need to ensure that the IAF personnel engaged in COVID-related operations remain safe from infection.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said the IAF was deploying big as well as medium-sized aircraft to cover all terrains. The IAF has set up a dedicated COVID Air Support Cell set to ensure faster coordination with different ministries and agencies.

Modi asked about the health of IAF personnel and their families. The Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria told him that near saturation vaccination coverage has been achieved in the IAF.

The hospitals under the IAF have increased COVID treatment facilities and were also allowing civilians wherever possible, he added.

NNN