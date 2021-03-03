IAF participating in Exercise Desert Flag VI for the first time

New Delhi, March 3, 2021

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the Exercise Desert Flag VI for the first time along with the Air Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States of America, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Bahrain.

The annual multi-national large force employment warfare exercise is hosted by the UAE Air Force. The exercise is scheduled to be held from Mar3-27 at Al-Dhafra airbase, UAE.

The IAF is participating with six Su-30 MKI, two C-17 and one IL-78 tanker aircraft. C-17 Globemaster will provide support for induction/ de-induction of the IAF contingent. Su-30 MKI aircraft will undertake long-range ferry, routing directly from India to the exercise area with aerial refuelling support from IL-78 tanker aircraft, an official press release said.

The exercise aims to provide operational exposure to the participating forces while training them to undertake simulated air combat operations in a controlled environment. The participating forces will get an opportunity to enhance their operational capabilities along with the mutual exchange of best practices, the release said.

"The large-scale exercise involving diverse fighter aircraft from across the globe will provide the participating forces, including the IAF, a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge, experience, enhance operational capabilities and interoperability.

"Exercising and interaction with the participating nations in a dynamic and realistic warfare environment will also contribute to strengthening international relations.

"Over the last decade, the IAF has regularly hosted and participated in multi-national operational exercises with collaborative engagements undertaken among the best air forces of the world," the release added.

